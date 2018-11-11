VIDEO: German and British soldiers march together for Remembrance Day parade in Halifax

The Remembrance Day parade has taken place in Halifax town centre.

The parade featured past and present military personnel, German and British soldiers, civic dignitaries and Army Cadets.

The Remembrance Day commemorations in Halifax.

It marched from Halifax town hall through the town centre, finishing at Halifax Minster, where the Service of Remembrance took place, led by Vicar of Halifax Hilary Barber.

The service included the singing of hymns, prayers, the playing of The Last Post, a two minute's silence, and the playing of the German and English national anthems.