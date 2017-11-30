Video: Heavy snowfall hits Bridlington as schools forced to close

Have your say

This is a video of the A165 this morning heading from Bridlington to Seamer.

Heavy snowfall has hit the Yorkshire Coast causing multiple schools to close as motorists battle the adverse conditions.

This video was taken by Chloe Dyble at 6.20am this morning on the A165.

She said: "I felt sorry for ambulances and emergency services this morning that’s what we drove in to get to Seamer station."

People are advised to take care and only drive if necessary.

Bessingby Hill in particular is proving difficult for motorists but traffic throughout Bridlington is moving slowly.

Snow at Sewerby. Picture by: Alison Wheelhouse

Schools which have closed in the area include:

Headlands School

Quay Academy

Bridlington School Sports College will be closed from 10am due to the snow.

School closures in Filey and Hunmanby include:

Filey C of E Infants School

Ebor Academy Filey​

Hunmanby Community Primary School​.

.




