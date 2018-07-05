VIDEO: Horsforth church opens for vigil to four young men killed in tragic Leeds crash

The Horsforth community is turning out tonight to pay tribute to four young men who lost their lives in a tragic crash at the weekend.

Matt Walshaw, 18, Brandon Frew, 19, Declan Grove, 19 and Caelan Megson, 21, died after the Seat Leon they were travelling in collided with a Seat Alhambra taxi on Broadway at about 2.40am on Saturday, June 30.

The four men died in the Horsforth crash

Two girls, ages 16 and 17, who were also passengers in the Leon, were seriously injured.

The vigil, which is being organised by St Margaret’s Church in Horsforth will feature prayers for those who lost their lives as well as for those in hospital.

Music will be played, pictures will be displayed and a a space to reflect and support each other will be set up.

The tributes at the church tonight

St Margaret’s Church said on their Facebook page: “An evening to come together and remember those who lost their lives and pray for those in hospital. There will be music appropriate for the boys, pictures to remember them and space to reflect and support one another.

“If you have any photos of Caelan, Brandon, Matty or Declan you think would help with this event please send them as a message to St Margarets’ Church Facebook page.

“Please note we will not share these photos on social media or pass them to any third parties.”

The vigil is taking place between 7pm and 9pm tonight (Thursday) at St Margaret’s Church, Horsforth.

The tributes at the church