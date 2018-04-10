VIDEO: Is this the smallest bar in Leeds?

This bijoux bar has been creating waves in the wine market and proving that size really isn't the be all and end all.

With a capacity of just TEN customers and dimensions of three meters by six meters, Wayward Wines on Regent Street in the trendy district of Chapel Allerton is certainly a contender for Leeds' smallest bar.

Wayward Wines

Taking over from the popular George and Joseph cheese shop last year, owners Steve Nuttall, Becs Winlow and Joss Ainsworth have sculptured a small but perfectly formed urban hangout that allows you the luxury of trying your drink of choice in house.

With floor to ceiling shelves stocked with the tastiest tipples from all over the globe, Wayward Wines isn't your usual watering hole.

The team host tasting nights and talks from international wine makers while offering expert advice on a wide-range of tipples that aren't your familiar, tried and tested brands.

And while the size of the building may have put a lot of people off opening a bar, Steve, who used to be the general manger of The Reliance in Leeds, admits memories the petite space conjure are one of the main reasons he was attracted to it.

Wayward Wines co-owner Steve Nuttall

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "A lot of the places that inspired us, like the bodegas in Spain and the cave à vin in Paris and France, were all very small.

"People were sort of squeezing in to check out the wine and have a drink. Part of it was necessity and part of it was aesthetic."

And while Wayward Wines stands out for its distinctive look, its range of eyebrow-raising bottles means you're unlikely to find your favourite supermarket brand stocked.

Steve added: "There will be some things that people recognise but there'll be a lot of things people won't, depending on their knowledge and where they have traveled and what their tastes are."

Wayward Wines

The ethos centres around people trying something new instead of opting for what they know, encouraging customers to step out of their comfort zone.

"The idea is you can taste some stuff," Steve says. "We have the little bar with the drinking license because with all these interesting wines it would be a shame if you were just taking my word for it."

But does Steve think it is the smallest bar in the city?

"It's possible. If there's a smallest place I'm not sure."

Interior of Wayward Wines