VIDEO: Jubilant England fans bring Doncaster to standstill as hundreds celebrate win

Hundreds of jubilant England supporters brought Doncaster town centre to a standstill as fans celebrated last night's injury time World Cup win.

As the final whistle blew after England's 2-1 defeat of Tunisia in Russia, hundreds of supporters wearing England shirts and clutching St George flags poured onto Silver Street to get the party started.

Some fans danced on top of bus shelters and phone boxes while others sang, chanted and danced in a colourful carnival atmosphere.

At one stage, the street was totally blocked by a sea of supporters sporting red and white and cheering along to football anthems such as Vindaloo by Fat Les, We're On The Ball by Ant and Dec and Gala's Freed From Desire.

The joyous scenes were captured by Hogans DJ Rob Fletcher after last night's win which saw England captain Harry Kane grab an injury time winner to kick off the nation's World Cup campaign in style.

Fans will be hoping for a repeat of the scenes on Sunday when England face Panama in their next group match at 1pm.