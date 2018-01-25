VIDEO: Leeds cybersecurity experts Altinet celebrate record growth with new jobs

Leeds based cybersecurity experts Altinet are celebrating record yearly growth with plans for further expansion and more new jobs.

The company, which provides email security and managed perimeter firewalls, saw a 40 per cent increase in sales last year, with 154 new customers.

Altinet tripled its expert team and employed a new technical services manager to deal with ever-increasing demands.

It supported the community by hiring a new team of apprentices from local colleges, giving young people opportunities to learn and grow within Altinet’s Sales Academy.

Bosses say they aim to continue growth this year, increasing their managed service offering and recruitment initiative to match growth as they continue to provide outstanding support for their customers.

Its impressive customer portfolio, from a broad range of sectors, includes Best Western Hotels, The Together Housing Group, Princess Alexandra NHS Trust and the SSAFA Charity Organisation

US based Barracuda Networks has named Altinet it’s only UK Premier Partner, outshining many other leading IT companies.

Altinet director Daniel Bailey said, “We are delighted with how 2017 developed and very pleased with the milestones we have reached.

"While we are already known for our range of bespoke services including installation and support, this year saw significant momentum with our managed service offering. This gives us an opportunity to provide easy access to the most innovative IT security technology.”

Henry Doyle,, also a direct at Altinet, said: “Not only do we continue to do business with a wide variety of companies to provide them with best of breed IT security solutions, we invest back into the community and our staff. Altinet’s significant growth over the last few years has meant that we were able to move into a new and extremely innovative office space, Platform, putting Altinet in the centre of Leeds’ tech hub. This level of commitment and reinvestment into our staff members is something we value ourselves on.”

