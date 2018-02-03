VIDEO: Leeds NHS campaigners call on government to boost funding

Protests are being held to call on the government to provide more funding to fix a "crisis" facing the NHS.

Activists with banners and placards gathered outside Leeds General Infirmary this afternoon during a national day of action organised by NHS campaigners.

Protesters outside Leeds General Infirmary

They are calling on the government to provide more beds, staff and funding to ease overcrowding in hospitals and delays in A&E departments.

At the Leeds protest John Puntis, a retired consultant paediatrician, said: "The staff who work in this hospital are very overstretched at the moment because of the winter crisis, and this is really because of under-funding of the NHS which has gone on over the past eight years."

Gilda Peterson, of Leeds Keep our NHS Public, said: "We reckon there were between 150-200 people there today. We got a lot of public attention. I think people are fed up of what's happening to the NHS.

"The support of NHS staff is great. They are doing a great job but they shouldn't have to work under the circumstances they are working in."

In London, thousands of people have braved the rain to take part in the "NHS in crisis: Fix it now", protest, organised by the People's Assembly and Health Campaigns Together.

The demonstration began at Gower Street in Central London at midday, and the crowds began their march to Downing Street at 1pm.

The Department of Health and Social Care said extra funds had been provided to support the NHS this winter.

A spokesperson added: "Despite the extra pressure that comes with winter, the most recently published monthly figures shows hardworking staff treated 55,328 people within four hours every single day, 1,272 more each day than in the same month the previous year.”