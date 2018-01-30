VIDEO: Mach-speed RAF Tornado attack jet spotted flying over Leeds

Have your say

An RAF Tornado jet has been captured flying over Leeds today.

The official military aircraft, an RAF Tornado GR4, was spotted ripping across the skies over Leeds.

A Tornado GR4 on an RAF base in Cyprus. One of the same planes was spotted at Leeds Bradford Airport today

The jet is capable of speeds of Mach 1.3 and pushes out 16,000lbs of thrust from each Rolls Royce engine (that's a lot).

This video shows the day/night attack jet flying over Leeds Bradford Airport today in footage provided by Leeds Bradford Airport.

The plane, from RAF Mahram, was flying over Leeds as part of a training excercise in the area.

Earlier today, LBA helped an old lady's lifelong dream come true when she took up residence in a control tower.

Last week, it was announced that the airport is taking on 100 new staff - here's how to apply.

Photo: A close-up shot of an RAF Tornado GR4 in use at an RAF base in Cyprus