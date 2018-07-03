VIDEO: Major damage to Leeds secondary school after devastating fire

Have your say

This footage shows the extent of the damage to Sherburn High School after a major fire overnight.

Headteacher Maria Williams thanked firefighters for preventing the school from being completely gutted. The changing rooms and gym have both been destroyed.

Sherburn High headteacher's emotional message to fire crews who 'saved the school'

Staff who live locally even joined fire crews in their efforts to battle the blaze.

Most classrooms avoided damage, so no student work has been lost, and the school in Sherburn-in-Elmet had already finished holding public exams and other end-of-term events such as presentation evenings and sports day.

A number of induction days for children joining the school in September from local primary schools have had to be cancelled.