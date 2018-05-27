VIDEO: Man in serious condition after FOURTH Sheffield stabbing this week

A 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning, after he was injured in the fourth stabbing in Sheffield this week.

At around 2.20am this morning, a man was stabbed in Asline Road, near to Bramall Lane.

The scene in Asline Road, near Bramall Lane, this afternoon, after a 38-year-old man was stabbed there at 2.20am this morning

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The 38-year-old suffered stab wounds to his leg and chest in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a serious but stable condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing to understand the exact circumstances of the incident.

Parts of Asline Road remains closed, as police continue to carry out Crime Scene Investigation work.

A detective at the scene said the stab victim managed to make it to the Premier Shop on the corner of Cherry Street, where an ambulance was called to rush him to hospital.

The detective confirmed no arrests had been made, adding that there were no suspects at this time.

This comes after 19-year-old, Ryan Jowle, and 15-year-old, Sam Baker, were killed in separate stabbings in Sheffield earlier this week.

Ryan Jowle died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, May 23,after being stabbed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse at around 11.10pm on Tuesday, May 22.

Last night, Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless was charged with Ryan's murder, and of a further charge of possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded into custody until his appearance before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 28.

Sam Baker was fatally stabbed in Lowedges Road, Lowedges at around 7.50pm on Thursday, May 24. He died in hospital around an hour later.

In the early hours of this morning police charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with Sam's murder.

He was remanded into custody until his appearance before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 28.

A 21-year-old man was also stabbed close to the Premier convenience store on City Road, Norfolk Park, just before 4pm on Monday, May 21.

A Section 60 stop and search authority was put in place in the Lowedges and Manor areas of Sheffield on Thursday, and the decision was taken to extend this into the bank holiday weekend.

The special powers were put in place in response to the two fatal stabbings, and allows officers to provides officers with the power to stop and search an individual without having reasonable suspicion.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the Bramall Lane stabbing is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 135 of May 27.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.