VIDEO: Marshal leaps out of way of Tour car in narrow escape on final Tour de Yorkshire stage

A marshal had a narrow escape on the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire after leaping out of the way of a car on a corner mid-race.

The footage, shot at the top of Canal Road coming just off Stanningley Road by Nathan Currie and his uncle, shows a caravan car which is accompanying the race slam through the central reservation where a marshal is standing.

-> In pictures: The strange and fascinating secrets buried underground in Leeds

The marshal waves a flag as the cyclists whiz round the corner, as the accompanying cars flank the bikes.

But it appears that the car didn't expect the man to be stood there, and the marshal jumps out the way at the last second as the car wipes out a central reservation marker.

The incident happened on the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire weekend, which stretched from Halifax to Leeds.

The close shave on the Tour de Yorkshire route in Leeds. Photo & Video: Nathan Currie

Nathan, aged 25, from Armley, said: "We were sat as a family on the grass verge at the side of the road with plenty of other families around.

"It was a brilliant atmosphere and the accident came out of nowhere and was a complete shock to every one.

"The Marshal was fine although very shaken. He was very professional and continued to do his duty after."

Nathan was at the event with his parents, two sisters and nephews and niece when the near miss took place.

He added: "It was a brilliant event and it was great to have it on my doorstep. The whole area was excited to see it and there was a very positive buzz around where we were, even after the accident."

Nathan said on Twitter: "Yeah, this just happened"

No one appears to have been hurt in the mix-up.

-> Paddy McGuinness gets the beers in as motorists soak up the delays on the M62 motorway

Sunshine and cycling

Fortunately, the rest of the day went off without a hitch

Leeds City Council Leader Councillor Judith Blake said:“What an incredible four days it has been for Leeds and for Yorkshire.

"It was excellent to see the people of Leeds turn out in their thousands in the sunshine and give the riders an electric reception when they arrived at the finish line on the Headrow.

“Well done to those who competed and a big thank you to everyone who got involved and helped to make this year’s Tour de Yorkshire finale the best yet."

-> Warning to dog owners after spate of pets locked in hot vehicles this weekend