VIDEO: Meet Doncaster England fan whose celebrations have made him a cult hero

This is the Doncaster England fan who has become a cult hero for his celebrations as the Three Lions march towards the World Cup final.

Superfan Terry Hill has become a viral internet sensation after dressing as St George and hurling himself from the top of a bus shelter into the adoring arms of supporters below as Doncaster's England fans celebrated the team's success in Russia.

Doncaster England fan Terry Hill.

Clips of him leaping from the shelter in Silver Street following Saturday's 2-0 win over Sweden which sent England to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990 have been viewed more than 120,000 times and he's even got his own Facebook page.

And Terry, a 53-year-old roofer from Balby, has promised more of the same during Wednesday's semi-final against Croatia.

He said: "To be honest, it was a total spur of the moment thing but I decided to go with it and the response has been incredible.

"I don't normally drink but I'd had a few, had seen others jumping off the shelter at previous games and thought I'd have a go too."

The scenes in Silver Street following Saturday's win. (Photo: Terry Hill).

Silver Street has become the focal point for Doncaster's celebrations, with hundreds of supporters flooding the street for an exuberant street party as they toast every success by Gareth Southgate's side.

Terry admitted that it was Dutch courage that inspired him to clamber onto the shelter after goals from Dele Alli and Harry Maguire secured England's quarter final win.

He said: "To be honest, I was worried if it would hold my weight. All the fans below were shouting 'jump!' and I was a bit worried they wouldn't catch me but they did and it was brilliant.

"The atmosphere was incredible. Everyone was partying and having a great time and there wasn't an ounce of trouble."

As well as donning his St George costume, Terry has also taken to painting the flags of England's opponents on his garden wall - and has spent the last few days painting a Croatia flag on top of the Sweden one he prepared for Saturday's game.

"It has all been a bit crazy," he added, "But I love England and what I did seems to have made me Facebook famous.

"I got caught up in the occasion and I'm glad it has given so many people a laugh."

* Video courtesy of Julie Bingham