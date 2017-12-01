Video: New urban bike park opens in Leeds

Have your say

A NEW urban bike park has been officially opened in Leeds.

Middleton Park Bike Hub features three cross country mountain bike trails which are open to the public and available for cross country mountain bike competitions.

STUNTS: A cyclist tries out the Middleton Park Bike Hub. PIC: Simon Hulme

The mountain bike trails, which are partially completed, will be 6km long when finished. The trails are set into three zones – green for beginners, blue for intermediate mountain bikers and red for more proficient riders with good off-road skills and fitness.

A pump track and a mini pump track which will cater for both experienced and less experienced riders.

A revamped and extended former golf clubhouse building at the park will provide extra space for community activities and educational programmes.

A Leeds City Council spokesman, said: “The vision is to provide a facility which will offer both physical and social activities that meet the needs of the local community.

“Through the hub, local residents will be able to access not just a social space, but education and training opportunities.

“A community café will be available during evening and weekends when events and activities are taking place.