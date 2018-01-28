VIDEO: Onlookers gather around Banksy's new Hull mural

A new mural by elusive graffiti artist Banksy has attracted crowds of visitors to a disused river crossing in Hull.

The artwork - entitled 'Draw the raised bridge!' - appeared on the Scott Street Bridge and was later posted on Banksy's official Instagram page.

Some onlookers have interpreted the mural as an anti-Brexit statement - Hull residents voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU - while others think it is a nod to the city's maritime heritage. Some have speculated that it is a comment on Yorkshire devolution plans, or even a reference to the city's refusal to admit royalist forces during the English Civil War.

The bridge has been raised since 1994, and Hull City Council leader Stephen Brady has spoken out in favour of preserving the etching following Hull's successful year as City of Culture - which could have been why the Bristol-based artist was enticed to Humberside.