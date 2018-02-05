VIDEO: Over 100 French bulldogs take part in mass walk in Roundhay Park

Dog lovers were treated to the sight of 125 French bulldogs walking through Roundhay Park on Sunday.

View a gallery of the Leeds Frenchie Walk 2018

The annual event is called the Leeds Frenchie Walk, and the gathering first took place in 2015.

Organiser Alison Putson, of Roundhay, also arranges regular monthly meet-ups for French bulldog owners.

It's not the first time an owners' club have held a mass dog walk in the park - back in December, 288 sausage dogs turned out for the Yorkshire Dachshunds Group's annual Christmas gathering.