VIDEO + PICTURES: We track down man behind Donny Dancer, Doncaster's viral web sensation

He's become an overnight internet sensation - and we've tracked down Doncaster's favourite music man Donny Dancer!

We revealed how the mysterious man had been spotted dancing around Doncaster town centre to tunes blasting from a portable speaker - with a Facebook page set up in his honour to pay tribute to the performer who was dubbed "Donny Dancer."

Donny Dancer Gary Marshall has become a viral web sensation.

Now he's told us who he is, why he does it - and why he's got no plans on stopping bringing smiles and songs to the people of Doncaster just yet.

Gary Marshall, 53, admits the attention has taken him by surprise - but he loves hitting the streets and seeing the reactions he gets as he blasts out his tunes.

He said: "I just love playing my music - I always have done. I like dancing too and I love just going around the town centre making people happy and giving them a laugh."

Gary, who hails from Thorne, says be began hitting the streets with his portable music system following the death of his dad Craig in November 2016.

He's become a familiar face on the streets of Doncaster.

He said: "I'd been his carer for more than five years and when he died, I felt empty. For a month or so, I didn't know what to do with myself - my world felt like it was over.

"Then one day I just went out playing my music and it went from there."

Gary, who is invariably seen strutting the town centre streets in his trademark shades and gold and black leather jacket, says he prefers 80s music and has been filmed by fans playing hits such as Tony Christie's Is This The Way To Amarillo and The Bangles' Walk Like An Egyptian, among others.

He said: "I just started dancing in my living room one day. It is very much my own style, like a mix of dancing and walking."

Gary of Thorne loves making people happy with his music.

His antics saw the creation of the Donny Dancer Facebook page which has attracted more than 1,400 fans.

A post on the page said: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stops #DonnyDancer! He's a non stop party machine, available for weddings, birthdays and Bar Mitzvahs."

"Rave on, #DonnyDancer you magnificent man!"

Added Gary: "I have been called some horrible names by some people, but I love playing music and I don't want to stop I'm just going to carry on playing my songs."

Gary has been blasting out his 80s tunes in Doncaster town centre in recent months.

He says he head to Doncaster several times each week, sporting his "Donny Dancer" uniform - which is based on the character Soldier 76 from best-selling video game Overwatch.

Spotters are urged to share their videos with the Facebook page - with one clip being viewed more than 250,000 times.

A post said: "The man, the legend, the #DonnyDancer! If you've got any Donny Dancer videos please send em in but please no Dancer hate, we love the guy!"

Added Gary: "At first, I was a bit surprised by all the fuss but I am getting used to it now.

"I have become a bit of a celebrity and people stop me in the street for selfies now! I love the attention.

"It has given me a new lease of life and I am living life to the full."