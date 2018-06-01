VIDEO: Police issue statement after 400 'free Tommy Robinson' protesters march in Leeds city centre

Police have issued a statement after 400 'Free Tommy Robinson' protesters marched through Leeds today.

The protest began at Leeds Crown Court at about 3pm before they moved through the city centre.

It took place from about 3pm to 4.30pm starting at the court, then moved back towards the train station area.

'Free Tommy Robinson' protesters in Leeds Court

Police said: "The incident did cause some disruption for a short time, as demonstrators split into groups with some heading for the station while others carried out a final protest outside the city hall before dispersing.

"It is believed that around 400 persons took part in the protest outside the court, although low numbers of involved persons were spotted in the city prior to the demonstration starting.

"No arrests were made at the protest itself."

An arrest was made in Leeds city centre near to the protest but police have not yet released details.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We want to thank residents for their co-operation during the protest this afternoon, which did cause some disruption for a short time.

“Officers deployed appropriate resources, including mounted units, to minimize that disruption as much as possible.

“Our policing operation was assisted by the way in which persons working and living in Leeds conducted themselves while officers policed what took place.”