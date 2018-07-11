VIDEO: Psychic Sheffield mouse predicts England World Cup win

This is the moment a psychic mouse from Sheffield predicted England will win the World Cup.

It seems furry pet George certainly believes 'it's coming home' - after footage of him was shared showing him pointing his nose towards an England win.

George the psychic mouse predicts an England win. (Photo: Simon Dell).

Owner, photographer Simon Dell, dressed up George's home with England bunting and two signs - WIN and LOSE - and then filmed to see which one he would point towards on exiting his mouse hole.

He said: "I placed the signs outside George's house this morning and asked him to predict how England will do in the World Cup - every time he came out he pointed towards the WIN . Come on England!"

England take on Croatia in the semi-finals tonight in Moscow - the first time they have reached that stage of the competition since 1990.

If they win, they will set up a clash with France in Sunday's final - when they will be attempting to emulate the nation's sole World Cup trophy win in 1966.