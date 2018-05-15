VIDEO: See how Doncaster's new £3m market will look

Here's an amazing glimpse of how Doncaster's new Wool Market will look once a £3 million transformation is complete.

Doncaster Council has released the footage showing how the building will look when the makeover to transform the ageing building is finished next spring.

The new look Wool Market.

A spokesman said: "We’ve been telling you that the Wool Market is being revamped but have you wondered how it might look and feel inside and out?

"We haven’t changed the design of the outside of the building but the inside will completely change.



"We have ensured that the design of the building keeps in touch with its heritage, whilst also making sure that it is a bright, light and airy and helps to bring vibrancy to the market."



The council has been working with local company Reaction Visualization to create the virtual tour video.

A well found during the renovation work doesn't feature in the video - because it was found after the clip was finished.

However, it will be saved and displayed in the new building.

The new market will include a number of food stalls that will be situated in the centre of the market, with ‘pop up’ retail stalls placed on the outskirts. This will all be centred around a new purpose built stage that will be used for food demonstrations during the day, and a stage for artists, bands and comedians at night.

More than £3 million of Sheffield City Region SCRIF funding has been secured by Doncaster Council to revamp the building.

For further information about the market development and to see the latest artist impressions please visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/marketstransformation