VIDEO: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena and Doncaster Sheffield Airport partnership soaring to new heights

Yorkshire iconic brands Sheffield FlyDSA Arena and Doncaster Sheffield Airport are celebrating their naming rights partnership with plans to soar to new heights in 2019.

They are planning to work even closer as they boost tourism and the economic impact on the region.

Dom Stokes, Head of SIVLive, in charge of the Arena, said since it opened in 1991 it has welcomed more than 16 million people through its doors, bringing in excess of £500 million to the local economy.

Yorkshire's biggest indoor entertainments venue, with a 13,600 capacity, reflected on a star-studded first year of brand association with DSA as they previewed huge shows for 2019 such as Ariana Grande, Little Mix, Bryan Adams, and four nights of Take That.

DSA chiefs said as the Arena brings in the big acts they will continue to bring big new flight destinations - such as latest long haul announcements, including Florida and Mexico.

Mr Stokes reminded critics they are wrong to suggest the Sheffield venue does not get the big names

Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

This year it had four nights of Arctic Monkeys, played host to Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Def Leppard plus global tour brands including WWE Live, Disney On Ice, Walking With Dinosaurs, Cirque du Soleil and Fast & Furious Live..

Mr Stokes said: "When people say to me, why don't you get the big acts? We do!

"We just listed a number of them. When you're talking about Ariana Grande, Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard - we get those big acts.

"Over the past couple of years we've hosted 18 out the top 25 touring acts or shows that are playing this country and I don't think anyone can argue that we haven't had them.

Ariana Grande

"We are the biggest entertainment events venue in Yorkshire, if not one of the biggest in this country for indoor entertainment and events, The Arctic Monkeys saw 54,000 people came to four nights, with 13,600 people each of those nights.

"Over the course of the 27 year history this Arena it has seen open half a billion pounds worth of economic impact and we know - we talk to hoteliers, to the cafes and restaurants. We talk to our friends at Meadowhall and they tell us that when we have a big event at this place there is a spike in visitors.

"Next year. It's just going to get even bigger and better - we've already got Take That, Ariana Grande's just gone on sale. The Sheffield Steelers - we have signed a five-year partnership. We're getting bigger attendances for them.

"Disney will be back, Marvel a back. It's going to be brilliant.

Little Mix

"This is the first full year that we've been with Doncaster Sheffield airport and what better brand to partner with the Arena?

John Huddleston, of DSA, said: "Well, it's exciting times for both ourselves. The Arena is adding all the big acts and we're adding all the big new routes. So as a partnership its two really key institutions to drive and promote the region's leisure offer."

Kate Stow, DSA marketing and corporate affairs director, said: “We are extremely proud of our association with FlyDSA Arena and together we have had a lot to celebrate in our first year of holding the naming rights. At DSA we’ve seen the announcement of several new destinations - Krakow, Budapest, Belfast and a new long-haul destination to Cancun in Mexico – whilst at the Arena many exciting high profile shows have gone on sale.

“We’ve won a number of awards for our easy, fast and friendly service including the accolade of the UK’s Best Airport as voted by consumer magazine Which?. A record number of passengers have chosen to fly through DSA in 2018 too and we are forecasting to grow to 1.45 million passengers in 2019. We now have 55 destinations on offer, many of which are low-cost, establishing DSA as a convenient choice for passengers travelling from Yorkshire and the rest of the North.

“We are proud to be associated with an organisation that so closely reflects our own aspirations; repeat visits, a growing customer base, a great customer experience and recognition for our exceptional customer service. Needless to say we are looking forward to an exciting year ahead in 2019.”

"We've won many awards for our Easy, Friendly, Relaxed service - added many new routes, including long-haul destinations. Florida routes start next May and the year after that Mexico long-haul routes. So with all the excitement of everything the Arena and we are doing it all helps to promote our region."

Take That

Big name acts lined up for 2019 at Sheffield FlyDSA Area include The 1975 (Jan 25), The X Factor Live Tour (Feb 24), Bryan Adams (March 1), George Ezra (March 22), Take That on their 30th Anniversary Tour for four nights (April 12, 13, 15 and 16), Mumford & Sons (June 4), Olly Murs, plus special guests Rak-Su (May 24), Westlife (June 7 and 8), Little Mix (Oct 28 and 29) and Ariana Grande (Sept 19).Elite Promotions are bringing four shows - The Drifters (June 2) and three tribute acts, Elvis World Tour (May 23), Totally Tina Turner (Oct 4) and Freedom! George Michael Tribute (Oct 25).

Family shows include Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour (Jan 30 and 31), Professor Brian Cox UNIVERSAL – World Tour 2019 (Feb 10), The Blue Planet II Live In Concert (March 28), The Original Harlem Globetrotters (April 27), WWE Live Tour (May 16), Sheffield Film & Comic Con (August 10 and 11), Yorkshire Cosplay Con (May 18 and 19) and a week long run of Marvel Universe Live (Oct 10 to 13),

Sport kicks off the year with the return of the World’s Number 1 Motorcycle Trial ( Jan 5), then Britain’s Strongest Man (Jan 19), Arenacross (Feb 15 and 16), Unibet Premier League Darts (May 9).

The annual local schools choir event Young Voices will see thousands of children perform over six nights.

Another first is The Wool Monty (June 15 and 16) a two day celebration of all things yarn.

Comedy nights confirmed include Bill Bailey (May 11), Russell Howard (Sept 28) and four Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical shows (Dec 6, 7 and 8).

Behind the scenes the Arena has seen a significant investment in the venue’s digital media infrastructure to enhance its customer experience for Sheffield Steelers ice hockey fans, gig goers and business delegates.

The Arena now has free public access Wi-Fi capable of serving up to 13,600 people - the biggest capacity of any indoor entertainment venue in the county. A new SIVLive App allows customers to order and pre-pay for merchandise, food and drink that can also be collected from fast-track dedicated pick-up areas.

The venue’s concourse areas have also been upgraded with high spec digital signage, capable of displaying live streamed video of events taking place in the hall.

