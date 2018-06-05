VIDEO: Shocking moment men storm Sheffield bookmakers

This was the moment a group of men stormed a Sheffield bookmakers last night, where they are believed to have attacked a man, leaving him with a serious facial injury.

The incident took place at Paddy Power in London Road at around 8.30pm.

The scene in London Road last night

This CCTV video, taken by a London Road business, appears to show the exterior of the shop as the incident takes place.

A silver car is seen stopping in the middle of London Road, before two men exit the vehicle, and the car passenger enters the bookmakers.

Another man runs up the road and into Paddy Power. The driver of the silver car goes to the door of the shop, before the two men seen to enter shortly before come running out.

The driver and the passenger of the car return to the vehicle drive off, while the third man runs back down the road in the direction he came. The entire incident lasts less than 30 seconds.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon that the man attacked in the incident was admitted to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The force have linked the incident to two other violent incidents in the city last night.

At around 11.45pm, a gun was fired at a house in Wostenholm Road, Nether Edge.

An hour later, in the early hours of this morning, a man was assaulted at Adnan's on the corner of West Street and Rockingham Street in the city centre.

An investigation was launched last night and police activity continues at each of the locations today, as officers carry out enquiries.

Detective Inspector Graham Bulmer said: "Since last night we have been working hard to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and identify those involved. At this time we do believe that the three incidents are linked and involved the same people and as such we are treating them as targeted.

“I’d like to reassure you that we have officers dedicated to this investigation who are working hard to apprehend those involved.

“What I would like to ask is that anyone who was on or around either London Road, Wostenholm Road or West Street last night and into the early hours of this morning and saw anything they think could help to get in touch with us.



“Both London Road and West Street are busy areas, particularly at those times, so if you think you saw something that could assist the investigation please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 691 of 4 June 2018.



“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”