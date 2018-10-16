This is the shocking moment metal barriers were hurled across a street outside a Doncaster night club in a violent street brawl.

Clubbers watched in horror as violence flared in Silver Street in the early hours of Saturday morning with men and women caught up in the chaotic scenes outside Kooky night club.

A scene from the video of a brawl on Silver Street in Doncaster. (Zahir Hassan).

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

The footage, filmed by bystander Zahir Hassan, shows a woman in a black dress knocked to the floor as a group of men and women clash with security guards outside the club.

One woman’s voice can be heard screaming: “Where’s the f***ing police?” in the incident, which took place at around 3.20am on Saturday.

After a period of pushing and shoving between various groups, crowd control barriers outside the venue are then hurled through the air, narrowly missing people watching the fight unfold before police arrive.

As a riot van races to a halt in the town’s most well-known party street, a group of men can be seen running from the scene before one man is pinned to the ground by officers.

A 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. No-one was seriously injured, police have said.

