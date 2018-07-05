VIDEO: Shooting in Benidorm sees Brits scared for their lives

Late last night in the busiest part of the Spanish resort of Benidorm a shooting took place.

Tourists reported hearing shots at around 11pm last night near "the strip" or "the square" - the area of bars and clubs full of holidaymakers.

Michelle Todd, from Yorkshire, said she was sat in the bar called the Secret Garden when she heard the shots, knowing straight away it wasn't fireworks.

She said at the time: "Two people have been shot and it's all shut off. It's scary. We're not moving anywhere yet."

A spokesman for Alicante Transfers said: "It seemed there was someone shot in the leg and three others involved.

"People went running from the clubs and the main strip., The Strip and clubs have now been closed and sealed off.

"At this time the police have one black BMW and one person in custody.

"Seems to be a drug war."

* Video by kind permission of Alicante Transfers.