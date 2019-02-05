Video shows huge car fire which forced closure of major Leeds road

Have your say

A major Leeds road is closed due to a car fire this morning.

Police were called to Crown Point Road at 9.16am to reports of a car on fire.

The car fire closed Crown Point Bridge. PIC: Amy Pogson

The road was closed and a cordon was put in place near the Ibis hotel.

The bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions as fire crews deal with Volkswagon fire and the inner-city carriageway will remain closed until recovery of the vehicle is completed.

If anyone has information on the fire, they are asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 371 of today's date.

