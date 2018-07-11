VIDEO: Silver Street set for another England World Cup party in Doncaster tonight

Doncaster's Silver Street is gearing up for another World Cup party tonight with thousands of England fans set to descend on the town centre once more for tonight's match against Croatia.

The street has become the focal point for celebrations during England's run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia - and tonight could see the biggest turn out yet.

Silver Street is set for another England World Cup party. (Photo: Tom Tranter/Foto by Tom).

The town centre's pubs and and bars have been packed out and jubilant fans have celebrated with smoke bombs and flares and dancing on top of bus shelters after matches.

Police have appealed for restraint and calm tonight as England bid to reach their very first World Cup final since their sole victory in 1966.

Tonight's game, which kicks off at 7pm and will be screened live on ITV, is England's first World Cup semi final since defeat to Germany in Italia 1990.

Victory will see Gareth Southgate's side set up a final with France in Moscow on Sunday.

But Doncaster Council has said even if England reach the final, the match will not be shown on a big screen or in a fan zone park over fears of potential disorder.

6,000 fans are expected to pack into Sheffield city centre tonight with the game being shown on a 46m screen in a fan park at Devonshire Green.