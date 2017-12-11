Christmas has got all spiced up at award-winning Leeds restaurant Bundobust where diners are being invited to tuck into sprout bhajis.

A special festive curry has also been added to the seasonal menu at the venue which specialises in craft beer and Indian street food restaurant at 6 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ.

Not your typical Indian restaurant, it doesn't usual serve up curries and all their dishes are fresh and simple, with a modern take on traditional Indian food.

it has a stellar reputation for small plates and a discerning beer list.

Serving a variety of cask ales and rotational keg lines it also offers a roster of exciting craft beers from both local and international breweries.

Bradford’s craft beer bar The Sparrow and Indian restaurant Prashad united to launch the business.

Sprout bhajis on the Christmas menu at Bundobust in Leeds

After a host of pop-ups and kitchen takeovers, Bundobust found bricks and mortar in July 2014 on one side of the then derelict Mill Hill.

Bundobust is a three times winner at the Yorkshire Evening Post's prestigious Oliver Awards, which annually crowns the best dining and food experiences in Leeds.

The venue has been recommended in the 2017 Michelin Guide, featured in Time Out’s top 10 UK Indian Restaurants and been included in The Sunday Times’ Top 25 Vegetarian Restaurants, amongst plenty of other accolades.

Its Merry Desi Christmas includes a set menu, available throughout December, for bookings of six or more at £15 per person.

Discerning beers on tap

Sprout bhajis, festive curry and chestnut and orange peel ice cream is on the specials board for smaller groups and those who don’t want to indulge in the set menu.

The menu features a starter, or Grazing as it likes to call, described as food tom share with Okra fries, spicy nuts, popcorn and pops, plus far far.

Main course, or Much, includes one per person of sprout bhajis, bunda chaat and festive curry.

Dessert, which is a £3.50 supplement, is chestnut and orange peel ice cream.

Bundobust has a stellar reputation for small plates

Advanced bookings are required for six people or more. Reservations can be made in person, call 0113 243 1248 or via email at leeds@bundobust.com

Links:

Offifial web site: bundobust.com/leeds

Twitter: @Bundobust

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bundobust

Instagram: bundobust.com/leeds