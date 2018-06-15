VIDEO: Tadcaster firms helps 1000 school pupils find their career

Innovative business and education partnership with local college in Yorkshire offers opportunities for the next generation.

Young people face a lot of uncertainty, but one thing many of them are sure of is the need to get the right skills for business.

Selby district, right at the heart of Yorkshire, is leading the way when it comes to making those all-important links between education and industry, to help pupils find their path in life.

At the heart of the success of the partnership programme is Selby College, a leading further education college in the area and one of the best-performing in the UK.

The college was named the best in England for getting jobseekers into employment, according to government figures, and over the past few years the college has seen its apprenticeship programme grow significantly.

This is having a knock-on effect in helping local firms recruit the right people, but in attracting other firms to locate in the area, according to Selby District Council.

Students get a practical taste of their potential new career

The Council’s Director of Place and Regeneration, Dave Caulfield, explained, “As businesses in the Selby district invest and grow – benefiting from the area’s great transport links, affordable business space and great quality of life – employers recognise the quality of the training provided by the college.

“Significantly, Selby College staff have been praised for the quality of their careers advice, after being awarded the Humber Gold Standard for Impartial Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance.”

But it’s the College’s work with the area’s leading companies that really stands out. Companies such as Lambert Engineering at Tadcaster. Lambert is a world leader in bespoke innovative factory automation projects for fast-moving consumer goods and the medical sector. The company employs 180 staff, with a turnover of £23 million, which has showed 115 per cent growth over recent years. It has a global network of suppliers and technology partners and quality clients such as Nestle and Procter and Gamble.

Despite the company’s global reach and international reputation, Lambert never loses sight of its roots and the community of which it is so proud to be a part. The company’s commitment to building strong relationships with schools, colleges and universities in the Selby district and across Yorkshire was underlined when it reached the milestone of working with 1000 pupils and students – all geared up towards raising the image of the industry and attracting the next generation of engineers.

Selby College is one of Yorkshire's leading education providers

Twelve new apprentices and graduates have been employed in the past three years with the majority being recruited through their strong academic links with Selby College and the University of Leeds. Lambert was also recognised by the EEF in 2015 and 2016 for the work they do with local academic institutes, being presented both the regional and then national Partnerships with Education award.

Significant investment in business space over the next few years means other companies are considering relocating to Selby. Find out why the Selby district could offer the perfect choice for your future via selby.gov.uk