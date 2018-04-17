VIDEO: Take a look at Leeds' Go Ape centre as opening date is revealed

An official opening date has been revealed for a new outdoor adventure centre in Temple Newsam.

Picture James Hardisty.'Construction of Go Ape at Temple Newsam, Leeds.

The high octane, fun-filled Go Ape course will officially open the doors to its new site on Saturday, May 5.

Plans for the outdoor aerial adventure centre, which allows visitors to take on different assault courses and adrenaline fueled fun at high altitude, were given the green light back in January by planning chiefs

The park will feature zip wires, platforms and rope ladders among other activities that are sure to get the pulse racing, and is suitable for most ages.

Go Ape also have locations at Sherwood Forest, Rivington and Dalby Forest, among other places across the UK.

