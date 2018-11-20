VIDEO: Terrifying moment car drives wrong way around Meadowhall roundabout 

This is the terrifying moment drivers were forced to swerve after a car drove the wrong way around a roundabout near Meadowhall.

The rush-hour dashcam footage shows the silver coloured saloon car turning RIGHT onto a roundabout near the entrance to the shopping centre –with other motorists forced to swerve and beep their horns at the driver.

The silver coloured car was filmed driving the wrong way on the roundabout near Meadowhall.

Doncaster driver Michael Kennedy, who filmed the drama at around 5.30pm last night said: “I encountered two bad drivers within a few moments of each other.

“Firstly there was someone at the other junction of the roundabout, indicating to turn right but going left, then I saw the car in the clip.

“Luckily I was in the middle lane so didn’t have to swerve. The vehicle in front pipped his horn and a vehicle behind me had to swerve to avoid hitting him.

“He also blared his horn at them.”