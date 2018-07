Have your say

The Great Yorkshire show had a royal visit on Wednesday morning.

Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal arrived at the show this morning in a Range Rover.

Princess Anne was greeted by show director Charles Mills and Mayor of Harrogate, Bernard Bateman.

She was thrn introduced to Adele Zebrauskaite, 7, whose father is a Yorkshire Agricultural Society employee.

Adele presented the Princess with a white rose button hole.

The Princess arrived for the 160th anniversary of the show.