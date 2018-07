What do you love about the Great Yorkshire Show?

That was the question we asked visitors and businesses on the opening day of the event, which is in its 160th year.

PICS: Tony Johnson/Jonathan Gawthorpe/James Hardisty

What do you think of this year’s show? Let us know using #GYS2018

RELATED LINKS:

Huddersfield couple wed at Great Yorkshire Show: Click here for more

Big interview: Anita Rani, from Countryfile to the catwalk: Click here for more