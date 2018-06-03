VIDEO: Thousands take part in "brilliant but emotional" weekend at Pretty Muddy and Race for Life in Leeds

Thousands turned out in force for a weekend of fundraising and fun at Pretty Muddy and Race for Life in Leeds.

The first half marathon to take place in Leeds was part of the Race for Life event on Sunday, June 3 with over 3,700 taking part, including a 5K and 10K race too.

And the rainy weather didn't dampen spirits on Saturday, June 2 for the Pretty Muddy event, with over 3,000 people turning up to get down and dirty.

A spokesperson for the event said: "It has been an absolutely brilliant weekend.

Pretty Muddy PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"There has been people of all ages taking part, along with people who have known someone with cancer or who have suffered with cancer themselves.

The events took place around Temple Newsam park in Leeds, taking in gorgeous scenery and, beautiful countryside and the grandeur of Temple Newsam House.

And the thousands of pink t-shirts worn for the events added to the spectacular setting.

The spokesperson added: "There was a sea of pink t-shirts and medals around necks with lots of families and friends enjoying picnics in the grounds.

""It's been brilliant but emotional."