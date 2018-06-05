VIDEO: Traffic trapped on M62 after four HGV smash closes Leeds motorway

Have your say

Traffic is stopped on the M62 motorway in Leeds after four lorries collided.

-> Four HGVs crash and person trapped after four lorry crash on M62 motorway

The M62 crash. Photo: Michelle Thackray

Emergency services have been called out and delays are expected after a multi vehicle smash on the M62 motorway.

The M62 Eastbound is closed between Junction 29 Leeds and Junction 30 Wakefield.

Traffic has been stopped on the motorway and cars are being turned around by police.

The cause is believed to be a collision between four lorries.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said: "Road traffic collision involving 4 HGV’s. 1 person trapped fire service personnel completing extrication. Police and ambulance on scene."

A spokesman for Highways England said: "All emergency services are en route to the scene. "Please seek an alternative route and allow extra time for your journey this afternoon."