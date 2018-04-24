VIDEO: Watch as majestic war horse is crane lifted into new home in Featherstone

At four-tonnes in weight, nearly 20ft tall and nine metres long, Featherstone's war horse is not easy to manoeuvre.

But the steel sculpture which was crafted down in Bristol, underwent a 200 mile journey on the back of a low-load truck yesterday to reach pastures new in Featherstone.

The sculpture is lifted into place.

At around 3pm the majestic creation was safely placed in its long-term home.

Local families, members of Featherstone Town Council and representatives from the Royal British Legion watched on as the horse was lifted several feet into the air by crane, moved over a hedge and lowered to the ground in Mill Pond Meadow.

The memorial sculpture now stands tall above 353 trees, each one commemorating a Featherstone man who lost his life during the First World War.

Visitors can walk underneath it as they make their way around the meadow, which is designed to be a place of peace, remembrance and reflection.

