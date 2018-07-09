Video: Watch Leeds band's brass version of Football's Coming Home

A Leeds band have entered into the World Cup spirit by filming a brass version of classic England anthem Football's Coming Home.

Hyde Park Brass were inspired to play the tune on their instruments after a gig in the Peak District - and the video has since been re-tweeted by Sky Sports and Soccer AM.

Hyde Park Brass is a nine-piece Leeds band

Gallery: The moment England fans in Leeds celebrated victory over Sweden

The nine-piece group, who met as students at the University of Leeds and are now full-time musicians, are all huge football fans.

Police forced to close road in Headingley as fans celebrate win

"We'd just done a gig when England beat Sweden and we were really excited - we had half an hour to spare and we were in a really nice place," said band member Charlie Knighton.

"It's a very catchy tune - it wasn't easy to play and there's probably the odd note split, but we just wanted to capture the energy of the moment."

The band, who all live in Hyde Park, usually play at festivals, nightclubs and weddings.

"It's absolutely exploded across all social media platforms - it really captures everyone's feelings. We have even been asked if we would release it as a bonus track on our album - that depends if we win! We would consider performing it in Leeds city centre if we got to the final though," added Charlie.

The video was shot in the picturesque village of Youlgreave in the Peak District.