Video: Watch rescue of huge cargo ship stranded in storm off the Yorkshire coast

This is the moment a huge cargo vessel beached on a sandbank was winched to safety.

It took 10 hours to re-float the Thea II after she suffered a power outage during the height of Storm Deirdre on Saturday night.

Spurn Point

Meet the head of Yorkshire's most remote lifeboat station as he prepares to retire

The 3,000-tonne ship became stranded three miles off Spurn Point in treacherous conditions, with a crew of 11 aboard.

Tug boats, the Humber RNLI lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter all took part in the rescue operation.

The crew were taken off the deck and the ship towed to Hull, where she is currently in King George Dock awaiting assessment for damage.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: "Just after 3pm on Saturday, Humber Coastguard was alerted the vessel, which has 11 crew on board, was in difficulty after a suffering a power outage and was dragging the anchor three miles east of Spurn."

"Good news is that she re-floated without pollution and has now berthed safely into King George Docks."