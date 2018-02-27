VIDEO: Watch the moment sneaky thief steals children's charity box

Police are wanting to trace this sneaky thief who stole a charity box from the counter of a Wakefield shop.

The thief can clearly be seen putting his shopping bag in front of the collection box at Ebophone on Kirkgate in the city centre.

The thief in Ebophone

He is seen speaking with staff before slowly taking hold of the box and eventually placing it in his bag before leaving.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, February 7.

Shop owner Ebraheem Al-Jobori did not notice the charity box, which was collecting for children's charity, Unicef, had been taken until the following weekend.

He then trawled through the shop's CCTV footage until he found the culprit.

He said: "He had been asking for a phone with two sim cards and then he left to say he would go and get the money.

"It's obvious it was planned. I've seen him before and people I've spoken with have said he's stolen from their shops as well.

"I'm ashamed to call Unicef and tell them that the box has been stolen. This money is for people who really need it, not for someone who wants it for alcohol or drugs."

Anyone who may recognise the culprit is being asked to call police quoting reference number 13180071430.