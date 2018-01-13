VIDEO: Why 'Blue Monday' will officially be the most depressing day of the year - and how to stay positive

Blue Monday will be approaching on January 15 and it is said to be the most depressing time of the year.

Falling on the third Monday of January, many people are said to be feeling sad after the Christmas period. Catching up with work, managing finances and putting on weight are just many reasons.

This homeless man in Leeds has given his advice on staying positive

However, 2018 is set to be a great year for Leeds. The opening of the Kitty Cafe, the First White Cloth Hall and a large number of restaurants and bars will help boost the city financially.

In addition, a recent study by Virgin Insurance said that Leeds families are said to be the happiest, with many families describing themselves as 'very happy' or 'happy most of the time.'

The possibility of Leeds United entering the Premier League will no doubt be a feeling of excitement for many football fans, as it will be the club's first time since the 2003-2004 period.

If you're feeling a little blue this January, here are our five tips to help you stay positive this January.

1) Visit the Kitty Cafe: If you're a cat lover, then you need to head down here. The cafe and a vibrant and vibrant space, with a good variety of food. Research shows that stroking cats and being around them can significantly improve your mental health, as it can help you stay calm and relaxed.

2) Put away the gadgets: This one may be applicable to young people, but adults can be just as bad. We spend up to 385 hours a year on social media and the stress of work deadlines can have us constantly glued to our smartphones. Spending less time on them can do wonders for your mental health and you will be surprised at how much time you will have to do other things.

3) Find an exercise: Everyone will no doubt feeling heavier after Christmas, so exercise is the best way to get back in shape again. If the thought of going to the gym terrifies you, don't go. Find an exercise class or another activity that is fun and motivates you. Simple changes like getting off the bus a stop earlier or taking the stairs can help you tone up and feel great.

4) Spend more time with friends and family: It seems impossible to have a social life when you're busy, but making time for your partner and children will help you to feel happier. Many people can feel lonely and stressed about finances, so it is important that you talk to the people in your life about how you feel. Spending time away from your friends, away from family is also a fantastic way to socialise. Even if it just meeting up at lunchtime for a few drinks, make the effort, as this will really help you to stay motivated.

5) Take up a new activity: It's never to late to learn, and 2018 is the perfect time to try something you have always wanted to do. Whether it's learning to speak Spanish or how to ballroom dance, learning a new skill can help keep you busy. Asking someone to teach you to ride a bike, swim or play chess can do wonders for your self -development. So be sure to make time for yourself this year and expand your horizons.