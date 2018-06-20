VIDEO: Woman arrested after multiple police called to incident in Leeds

A woman has been arrested after multiple police cars were called to an incident in Leeds tonight.
Upper Accommodation Road was closed while police dealt with an incident.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
The incident involved a Mazda 3 and there were three other passengers in the car who made off at the scene, but the driver, a female, was arrested.
The Mazda hit a member of the public's car as it came to a stop.
Footage which shows three police cars lined up, lights flashing, in Upper Accommodation Road has surfaced online tonight (sent in courtesy of YappApp.co.uk).
Drivers were diverted onto Easy Road near East End Park, but the road has since reopened.
