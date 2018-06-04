VIDEO: World's biggest inflatable obstacle returning to Doncaster this weekend

The world's biggest inflatable obstacle course is bouncing back into Doncaster this weekend on the first date of a UK tour.

Doncaster Racecourse will be the location for the Labyrinth Challenge, a huge inflatable wonderland for all the family featuring 30 attractions, a mini-course for the younger ones and a giant air-filled assault course for those brave enough to take it on.

The huge inflatable course is coming back to Doncaster.

Tickets are selling fast for the event which returns after its debut last summer when hundreds of people from across the region enjoyed its zany thrills and spills.

This year, all ticket-holders also gain unlimited free entry to The Village, extending the inflatable fun and games beyond the course itself.

Along with the Mini Labyrinth course for children aged 5-9, The Village includes inflatable volleyball, penalty shootout, crazy golf, human table football, Nerf wars, laser tag, a toddler playroom, bouncy castles and lots more.

The Labyrinth course itself is also bigger and better than before, stretching over 1,000ft across 30 obstacles, through five different zones before sliding down to complete the course and celebrate with friends and family.

The course is bigger and better than last year.

Dan Byrne, tour director for The Labyrinth Challenge, said: “We’re ready to get the summer started by bringing the Labyrinth Challenge and Inflatable Village to Doncaster this weekend.

“While our new look main course provides serious fun and excitement, this year the expanded Village ensures it’s a true family outing with attractions and entertainment to keep kids and adults entertained for the whole day.

“For 2018, all ticket holders get the chance to take on The Labyrinth course as many times as they like during their 60-minute slot, alongside unlimited use of all the inflatables and attractions within The Village.”

The event takes place at Doncaster Racecourse this Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10, from 11am to 5pm.

The course will be in Doncaster on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the Labyrinth Challenge are priced £15 for children under 10-years and £20 for everybody else, available online at www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com

For more information, follow on Facebook: @thelabyrinthchallenge or Twitter: @Labyrinthcourse or Instagram: @labyrinthchallenge