Vintage toys up for auction at a West Yorshire sale house

A teddy bear is expected to be worth around £900 when it comes up for auction today.

The early steiff teddy bear is straw coloured and filled in dark gold plush, with stitched felt paws, shoe button eyes, button to left ear, and a knitted top.

It is 1o inches high and expected to fetch between £700 and £900.

The sought after type teddy bear is part of a seriers of more than 500 lots going under the hammer at Ilkley auctioneer, Hartleys, annual vintage toys and dolls auction.

Also included are a rare Austin J40 roadster pedal car dating back to around 1955 and is expected to fetch good money with a guide price of between £700 and £1,000, several German dolls and James Herriot’s Yorkshire with pictures signed by actors and the production team of All Creatures Great & Small in July 1985.