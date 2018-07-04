Violence erupts at South Yorkshire working men's club after woman attempts to give punter a massage, court hears

Violence erupted at the bar of a South Yorkshire working men's club, after a woman attempted to give a punter a 'massage'.

The incident took place at Highgate Working Men's Club in Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe just after 9.30pm on New Year's Day 2017, after the partner of defendant, Jay Cadawallander, began 'pulling at the clothing' of a man standing at the bar.

Defending Cadawallander, Sean Fritchley, told the court that Cadawallander's partner was a part-time sports therapist, and was attempting to give the man a massage as Cadawallander stood nearby.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the man told her to go away and tried to move away himself, but she persisted in pulling at his clothing.

"The [CCTV] footage shows that the defendant's partner is pushed quite sharply to the floor by the complainant," said prosecutor, Carl Fitch.

He added: "The defendant then delivers punches to the head on the complainant, and while he's on the floor, stamps on him a number of times and kicks him."

The man suffered bruising and grazing in the attack, the court heard.

When arrested by the police some three months later, Cadawallander fully admitted the offence and later pleaded guilty to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a court hearing held earlier this year.

In mitigation, Mr Fritchley told the court that Cadawallander was a 'hard-working gentleman' with a dependent family.

He added: "His partner says he is involved in every aspect of his children's lives, and simply isn't the person we see committing those atrocious acts [on CCTV]."

After the case was opened on July 2, Recorder Ray Singh remanded Cadawallander into custody for two nights while he considered what sentence to pass.

The case was brought back before Sheffield Crown Court on July 4, when Recorder Singh sentenced Cadawallander to 12-months in prison, suspended for two-years, ordered him to pay £600 in compensation and to complete 240 hours of unpaid work.