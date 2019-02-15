Violent carjackers who stole terminally ill driver's car rammed off road by police - watch the chase in full

Two violent carjackers who stole a terminally ill driver's car were caught when traffic cops "rammed" them off the road.

PC Chris Storey made two tactical stops stopping the stolen car and getaway car from escaping.

The quick fitting cop was chasing the pair after a man, 58, had his white BMW 4 series carjacked.

He was behind the wheel when he noticed a black Fiat Punto following him in Seaford, in East Sussex.

But when he pulled up outside a shop the passenger got out and demanded he hand over the car.

When he refused he was violently dragged out of the driver's seat before the thief who was nearly one-and-a-half times over the limit drove off with the Fiat following just before 1pm last November.

But PC Storey spotted the pair in convoy and gave chase as the crooks sped towards Bexhill.

During the pursuit unemployed Thomas Munday, 25 behind the wheel of the BMW turned into a petrol station forecourt in a bid to turn around and speed off in the opposite direction.

But Munday was thwarted when PC Storey made "tactical contact" to stop him.

Munday jumped out of the BMW and ran to the Fiat which was waiting nearby but PC Storey made tactical contact with the Fiat stopping it from being driven away.

Both Munday and the Fiat driver tarmac layer Billy Draper, 22, who was on licence for burglary and theft ran off but Munday was caught by PC Storey after a short chase on foot.

Draper was hunted down by a police dog in a nearby street.

Munday of no fixed address was jailed for five years after he admitted robbery, drink driving and driving with no insurance at Lewes Crown Court last month.

He was also banned from driving for four years on his release and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Draper of Maidstone, Kent, was recalled to prison, having previously been released on licence.

He was jailed for six years after admitting robbery, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance at the same court.

He was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Last March Draper was jailed for 29 months after pleading guilty to attempted burglary and separate offences of stealing numbers plates from a car, stealing £3,065 of tools from a van and not paying for fuel.

He had been with two accomplices when a 72-year-old pensioner who was mowing his lawn in Leeds, Kent, heard the trio banging on a neighbour's backdoor.

He confronted them and they fled and the grandfather took a picture of a blue Peugot that was not normally parked in the street.

But while he was on the phone to the 999 operator he was attacked by David Hilden, then 17, who then threatened “You finger me and I’ll split your head open.”

The OAP said: “He asked me ‘are you a policeman’, I said ‘no but I am talking to the police.'

“Then he hit me on the side of the head, he took my phone away and hit me twice more.

“My head was pouring with blood. It took weeks to heal.”

The trio then drove off narrowly avoiding the man who was left lying on the floor.

Describing how PC Storey brought the pair to justice, said: “Our main priorities are to keep people safe on our roads and to deal robustly with offenders, and occasionally we are required to deal with incidents where criminals are determined to get away.

“Unfortunately for them, I was determined to stop them, and with the help of our response and dog units, we were able to safely secure these two dangerous individuals.

“Had they got away, the extent of their criminality could easily have escalated. I’m thankful no one was seriously hurt and justice has been served.”

Sergeant Dan Pitcher, of the Polegate Roads Policing Unit, said: “I would personally like to commend PC Storey, whose quick-thinking actions helped apprehend two dangerous criminals.

“Our roads policing officers receive regular training and are highly skilled to deal with incidents such as this, however it still takes a level of poise and professionalism to execute one tactical stop – let alone two.

“Further to this, PC Storey was able to chase and detain one suspect, and back-up was called to locate and detain the second suspect.

“Chasing someone on foot – with all the equipment our officers are required to carry – is no easy task, and this highlights the rigorous fitness tests our officers go through to be able to perform to the best of their abilities.”