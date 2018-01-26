Violent offender wanted on recall to prison: Police appeal to trace Bradford man

Have your say

AN appeal has been launched to trace a man convicted of assault who is wanted on recall to prison.

Police in Bradford are appealing for information about 34-year-old Lee Lock, who was released from prison on licence in January 2017 after serving part of a sentence for an assault.

He is now wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as being around 6ft tall and of athletic build.

He has the names ‘LEXI’ tattooed on his abdomen and ‘NATALY’ tattooed on his back.

Officers are continuing enquiries to locate him and anyone who sees him or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.