Vital undersea cables ‘exposed to attacks from hostile powers’, says Yorkshire MP

A Yorkshire MP has warned of the “existential threat” to the nation’s security posed by a possible attack on the UK’s network of internet cables lying deep under the sea.

In a report published by the centre-right think-tank Policy Exchange, Richmond MP Rishi Sunak says the “indispensable yet insecure internet infrastructure provided by undersea cables” is an attractive target for the country’s enemies.

The locations of these cables are both isolated and publicly available. Rishi Sunak

The Conservative MP’s report, published today, says 97 per cent of global communications and $10 trillion in daily financial transactions are transmitted by cables lying deep beneath the ocean.

He said the cables are essential to our modern life and digital economy, but they are inadequately protected and highly vulnerable to attack at sea and on land, from both hostile states and terrorists.

Mr Sunak, who was elected in 2015 and is the co-founder of an investment firm, wrote: “A successful attack on the UK’s undersea cable infrastructure would be an existential threat to our security.

“Yet the exact locations of these cables are both isolated and publicly available – jugulars of the world economy which are a singularly attractive target for our enemies.

“Since the first trans-Atlantic cable was laid in 1858, undersea cables have generally been owned and installed by private companies.

“Although this is good for taxpayers, it also means that most governments have not given undersea cables enough attention.

“As we debate our future defence priorities, protecting the freedom of the seas and all the lanes of communication on and under them is paramount. Britain and our NATO allies must ensure that our maritime capabilities get the investment they need.”

The first submarine communications cables, laid in the 1850s, carried telegraphy traffic, with subsequent generations of cables carried telephone traffic, then data communications traffic.

In 2015, it was reported that Russian submarines and spy ships were “aggressively operating” near undersea cables, worrying some US intelligence and military officials who fear the Russians may sabotage them if a conflict arises.

Undersea cables come ashore in just a few remote coastal locations, according to the report, and these landing sites are critical national infrastructure but often have minimal protection, making them vulnerable to terrorism.

The report recommends that the next Strategic Defence and Security Review should specifically address threats to Britain’s security from attacks on our undersea cable infrastructure.

It also suggests that the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure should quickly review and improve security at UK landing sites where cables come ashore.

In his foreword to the Policy Exchange report, Admiral James Stavridis, the former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, said: “It is not satellites in the sky, but pipes on the ocean floor that form the backbone of the world’s economy.

“We have allowed this vital infrastructure to grow increasingly vulnerable and this should worry us all.

“Over my own career, I have seen the Atlantic transition from being a theatre characterised by near complete NATO supremacy to a space that Russia is actively contesting through a resurgent naval doctrine.”