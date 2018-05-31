Volunteers needed for “Grand Flush” of loos at new £40m Hull Venue

Volunteers will help ensure pennies have been spent wisely when they take part in a “grand flush” at a new music and events complex in Hull.

The 140 volunteers are needed to flush all the loos simultaneously at the Hull Venue on June 13.

It is part of testing for the launch later this summer of the £40m Myton Street arena.

In return volunteers will be given a free guided tour - becoming some of the first people to be shown around.

General manager Dan Harris said: “The Grand Flush may sound trivial, but it goes to show the level of detail we have to go through to ensure the Venue is ready for action.

“We’re testing lots of different bits to ensure they can withstand 3,500 visiting and one of the ways to do that is to flush the toilets at the same time!”

Acts already confirmed for the 3,500-capacity arena include Jack White, Madness, George Ezra, Boy George & Culture Club and The League of Gentlemen.

To sign up visit https://www.universe.com/events/the-grandflush-tickets-3SXGH2.