Vote: Help Yorkshire Dales-themed garden win People’s Choice Award at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

After winning a gold medal at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Yorkshire is now hoping to win the prestigious BBC People’s Choice Award - with YOUR help!

Themed around the drystone buildings of the Dales it was created by Yorkshire designer Mark Gregory and is sponsored by Welcome To Yorkshire.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR THE YORKSHIRE DALES-THEMED GARDEN

It features drystone walls, flower-filled meadows, a fast-flowing stream and a tumbling beck, centred around the focal point of an authentic stone bothy with its own cottage garden.

Sir Gary Verity DL, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We’re so incredibly proud to have won a gold medal for this year’s Welcome to Yorkshire garden but it would be the icing on the cake to take home the People’s Choice award. The public reaction to our Dales inspired garden has been phenomenal and I hope everyone who loves it as much as we do will vote for us so we can bring this accolade home for Yorkshire.”

RELATED LINK:

Yorkshire Dales-themed garden wins gold at Chelsea Flower Show