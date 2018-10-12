VOTE: National Album Day poll: What’s the greatest Sheffield album of all time?

This weekend is National Album Day – and we want to know what’s the greatest Sheffield album of all time.

Saturday will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the album format and is culmination of a week-long series of events and activity around the country.

And with Sheffield being a breeding ground for some of the biggest and best albums over the decades, we want to know which is the city’s number one.

We’ve come up with a shortlist of 12 classic albums crafted in the Steel City – and we want to know which you think deserves the top spot.

Will Britpop favourites Pulp rule the roost with their career defining Different Class or will the Arctic Monkeys triumph with their highly acclaimed debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.

What's the greatest Sheffield album of all time?

Perhaps you’ll plump for one of a trio of albums that put the city on the map in the 80s – ABC’s The Lexicon Of Love, The Human League's Dare or Heaven 17’s Penthouse and Pavement.

Or maybe the multi-million selling stadium rock of Def Leppard's Hysteria is more your thing.

There’s also albums from Richard Hawley, Joe Cocker, Bring Me The Horizon and Reverend and The Makers in the mix.

Who wins? You decide!

Click on the poll link and have YOUR say.

Over 135 million albums, were either purchased, downloaded or streamed in 2017, a rise of 9.5% on 2016, and 4.1 million of these were on vinyl – the highest level since the start of the 1990s.

The BPI estimates that 5 billion albums have been sold in the UK since the format’s advent in 1948.