Vulnerable man 'kicked and punched' in attack in Brompton

Police are looking for two men after a vulnerable man was assaulted in a North Yorkshire village in the early hours of today.

The 40-year-old victim was walking along Cockpit Hill, Brompton, near Northallerton, when he was attacked by the men who punched and kicked him to the ground.

He sustained cuts and bruises to his head and body in the assault which happened around 3.50am.

His attackers were described as adults - one is around 5ft 9ins with light-coloured hair and wearing a t-shirt and grey shorts. The other was dressed in dark clothing.

Officers are investigating the incident which appears to be an unprovoked attack.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward, or anyone who may be able to identify the two suspects.