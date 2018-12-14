Wages worth less than 10 years ago for vast majority of Yorkshire’s workers, research claims

Wages are worth a third less in some parts of the country than a decade ago, meaning the UK has suffered the worst real wage slump of the world’s leading economies, according to a report.

In Yorkshire, research by the TUC suggests the average worker has lost £12,680 in real earnings since the 2008 economic crash compared to an average loss per worker nationally of £11,800.

Across the region, real wages were found to be lower than a decade ago in 21 of Yorkshire’s 24 local authority areas.

The biggest losses in the county have been suffered by workers in Selby where average wages are worth 23 per cent less than a decade ago - the equivalent of £122 a week. Next worst are the Hambleton district (14 per cent) and York (10 per cent).

The only parts of Yorkshire where average wages are worth more than in 2008 are in Wakefield by one per cent, Ryedale (six per cent) and Craven (nine per cent).

Nationally, real wage losses range from just under £5,000 in the North East to more than £20,000 in London.

According to the TUC, UK workers are suffering the longest real wage squeeze in more than 200 years, with average pay packets not set to recover to their 2008 level until 2024.

The UK is one of only two “advanced” economies, along with Italy, where real wages are lower than a decade ago, the union said.

Frances O’Grady, the TUC’s general secretary, said: “The Government has failed to tackle Britain’s cost of living crisis. As a result millions of families will be worse off this Christmas than a decade ago.

“Ministers need to wake up and get wages rising faster. This means cranking up the pressure on businesses to pay staff more, especially at a time when many companies are sitting on large profits.”

A Government spokesman said the jobs market has never been stronger.

“Employment is at a record high with more people in work in every region of the UK since 2010 and wages are rising at their fastest in a decade,” the spokesman said, adding: “We have cut income tax for 31 million people, and through the national living wage we have helped to deliver the fastest wage growth in 20 years for over two million of the lowest paid workers.”